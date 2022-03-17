ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Smith facing late fitness test for Colchester

 1 day ago
Tommy Smith will be checked for Colchester as they prepare to host Forest Green.

The captain was missing for the midweek 1-0 loss to Bristol Rovers due to illness.

Tom Eastman replaced Smith and he could push to retain his place in the starting line-up.

Ryan Clampin is still absent for the U’s with a knee injury.

Dom Bernard is a doubt for Forest Green.

The defender sustained an ankle injury against Salford and has been absent for the last two matches.

Regan Hendry and Ben Stevenson could both retain their spots after coming into the starting line-up against Leyton Orient midweek.

Rob Edwards’ side still remain top of League Two but are without a win in seven games.

Kyle Dempsey faces fitness test before Bolton’s clash with Morecambe

Bolton midfielder Kyle Dempsey will have a fitness test before the home game against Morecambe. Dempsey missed Saturday’s 3-0 win at his former club Gillingham through illness and a groin strain, but could return to contention. Vice-captain Gethin Jones is still on compassionate leave following the death of his...
SOCCER
Steph Houghton facing fitness fight for Women’s European Championship

Steph Houghton is facing a race against time to be fit for this summer’s Women’s European Championship. The England and Manchester City captain had an operation on her Achilles a fortnight ago – having missed the Lionesses’ Arnold Clark Cup win – following a recurrence of an injury that she initially sustained last September.
WORLD
Anthony Martial in fitness race to face West Ham

West Ham will be wary of a familiar foe when they travel to Sevilla in the last-16 of the Europa League. Anthony Martial, who joined the Spanish side on loan from Manchester United in January, boasts an impressive record against the Hammers with six goals and five assists. The 26-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cambridge to check on Shilow Tracey ahead of MK Dons clash

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner is set to make changes for the clash with MK Dons. Shilow Tracey will be assessed after he was unable to complete a training session earlier in the week. The manager said Lorent Tolaj would also be checked after a reported neck problem. Bonner has no...
SPORTS
Lewis McCann nets late Dunfermline leveller against Morton

Lewis McCann’s late equaliser gave Dunfermline’s chances of staying in the cinch Championship a lift as they drew 1-1 with Morton. Ian Wilson had given the visitors the lead just before half-time at East End Park when he fired in from distance. Dunfermline looked set to get nothing...
SOCCER
Plymouth waiting on fitness of Conor Grant ahead of Accrington game

Conor Grant is battling to be fit for promotion-chasing Plymouth’s home game with Accrington. The midfielder sat out Argyle’s midweek win over Portsmouth – the fifth-placed Pilgrims’ fourth successive victory without conceding – after struggling with a couple of injury-related issues. Loan signing Steven Sessegnon...
SPORTS
England left frustrated on day of toil in second Test in Barbados

Saqib Mahmood saw his first Test wicket struck down for a no-ball as England met a wall of resistance on day three of the second Test against the West Indies in Barbados. The tourists managed just three wickets in three gruelling sessions at the Kensington Oval as the same placid pitch that allowed them to rack up 507 came back to bite their bowlers.
SPORTS
Ollie Robinson edges closer to proving fitness for second Test in Barbados

Ollie Robinson moved one step closer to proving his fitness for England’s second Test against the West Indies with a long bowling session at the Kensington Oval. Robinson was ruled out of the series-opening draw in Antigua after suffering back spasms in the warm-up match but interim head coach Paul Collingwood described his subsequent progress as “really positive” over the weekend.
WORLD
Tom Beadling banned for Barrow’s Cumbrian derby clash with Carlisle

Barrow midfielder Tom Beadling will sit out Saturday’s League Two derby clash with Carlisle after being sent off in midweek. Beading was dismissed for a second bookable offence during Tuesday night’s potentially crucial 1-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe and must serve a one-match ban. His place could be...
SOCCER
