Washington Commanders introduce Carson Wentz

By Allif Karim
 1 day ago

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Carson Wentz officially takes command as QB1 for the Washington Commanders.

Washington NFL team announces 'Commanders' as new name

Washington traded a 3rd round pick this year, a 3rd round pick next year that can go to a 2nd round pick if he plays 70$% of the snaps, and Washington and Indy also swapped places in the 2nd round this year in return for Wentz and the Colts’ 7th round pick.

Wentz started in all 17 games this season for the Colts and had them in playoff contention before losing the final two games of the season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft threw for 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

abc27 News

The Spun

The Spun

FOX Sports

NBC Washington

ClutchPoints

KEYT

abc27 News

abc27 News

KIRO 7 Seattle

The Spun

abc27 News

