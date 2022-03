Kurt Zouma’s brother has been charged by the RSPCA after he filmed him slapping and kicking his pet cat.Dagenham defender Yoan was suspended by the National League club in February following his involvement in the incident which sparked a furious reaction inside and outside the game.West Ham defender Kurt was fined two weeks’ wages and dropped by sponsor Adidas but continued to play for the Hammers as investigations continue.Dagenham have now confirmed that Yoan has now been charged under the Animal Welfare Act. Their statement did not mention Kurt Zouma.“Dagenham & Redbridge FC note the decision of the RSPCA to...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO