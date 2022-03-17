Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Nashville Wedding Likely Pushed to 2023

Here comes the bride … when the wedding industry allows! Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe were aiming to wed in 2022, but the couple may have to wait a beat to exchange vows.

“I have been in charge of what I would say is the wedding planner negotiations,” the Restart Roadmap author, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly, noting they are using the same wedding planning as Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti. “We were just so impressed at that wedding that it was a really, really a good fit.”

Bristowe, 36, previously told Us in December 2021 that Tartick would have to take over planning the nuptials as she went on tour with Dancing With the Stars . She wraps her leg of the tour this week.

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe. ABC/Eric McCandless

“We are gonna start looking at venues here in Nashville,” Tartick told Us of the plan upon Bristowe’s return. “And ideally we find the venue we want here in Nashville. And with that venue comes a date. And the big issue with wedding planning right now is you have this perception of when you think you're gonna get married, like, Kaitlyn did [with] fall of 2022. And then you find your perfect venue and with all the cancellations and pushbacks of weddings, it is getting pushed back significantly. I think that we're just going to check out the venues and realistically, based on the information we have in the market, it might not be until early 2023 because of the pushbacks.”

The Bachelor season 19 alum and the Bachelorette season 14 alum got engaged in May 2021 after going public with their romance in January 2019.

“When Kaitlyn and I look at kind of our life and our life's work, you know, so many of her friendships and relationships are on the West Coast and in Canada. So many of my friendships and relationships are on the East Coast,” Tartick told Us . “And our fathers have met, our mothers have never met face to face and my mother has never met Kaitlyn’s father face to face. And so this will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to bring our life's work — all the people that we love in one room in Nashville, Tennessee. And I think that's why we're putting so much attention to the detail.”

The “Trading Secrets” podcast host added, “Imagine that dance floor — you’re going to have people from Dancing With the Stars , Bachelor Nation. You'll have Buffalonians trying to, like, jump through tables like the Bills. It's gonna be something else.”

In the meantime, Tartick is preparing for the release of The Restart Roadmap , on April 5.

“There’s a lot of how-to career books out there. So the goal was to keep it entertaining, engaging and with every single chapter there to be actionable takeaways, which there are,” he told Us . “It’s a guide for anyone that’s rethinking their profession [or] making the slightest adjustments, like, negotiating for themselves with their bosses within their work environment or the most material move as far as changing an industry completely [leaving] your job. But I do it through engaging storytelling and from my experience behind-the-scenes of unscripted television to the offices of some of Forbes‘ most powerful people [on Wall Street]. There’s a lot of lessons to be learned and this is an eight-step process that will help people do just that.”