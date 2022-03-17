ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Nashville Wedding Likely Pushed to 2023

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40by8z_0ei8ykLE00

Here comes the bride … when the wedding industry allows! Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe were aiming to wed in 2022, but the couple may have to wait a beat to exchange vows.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Relationship Timeline

Read article

“I have been in charge of what I would say is the wedding planner negotiations,” the Restart Roadmap author, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly, noting they are using the same wedding planning as Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti. “We were just so impressed at that wedding that it was a really, really a good fit.”

Bristowe, 36, previously told Us in December 2021 that Tartick would have to take over planning the nuptials as she went on tour with Dancing With the Stars . She wraps her leg of the tour this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8YjH_0ei8ykLE00
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe. ABC/Eric McCandless

“We are gonna start looking at venues here in Nashville,” Tartick told Us of the plan upon Bristowe’s return. “And ideally we find the venue we want here in Nashville. And with that venue comes a date. And the big issue with wedding planning right now is you have this perception of when you think you're gonna get married, like, Kaitlyn did [with] fall of 2022. And then you find your perfect venue and with all the cancellations and pushbacks of weddings, it is getting pushed back significantly. I think that we're just going to check out the venues and realistically, based on the information we have in the market, it might not be until early 2023 because of the pushbacks.”

Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Read article

The Bachelor season 19 alum and the Bachelorette season 14 alum got engaged in May 2021 after going public with their romance in January 2019.

“When Kaitlyn and I look at kind of our life and our life's work, you know, so many of her friendships and relationships are on the West Coast and in Canada. So many of my friendships and relationships are on the East Coast,” Tartick told Us . “And our fathers have met, our mothers have never met face to face and my mother has never met Kaitlyn’s father face to face. And so this will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to bring our life's work — all the people that we love in one room in Nashville, Tennessee. And I think that's why we're putting so much attention to the detail.”

Bachelor Nation Couples Who Got Together Outside the Show

Read article

The “Trading Secrets” podcast host added, “Imagine that dance floor — you’re going to have people from Dancing With the Stars , Bachelor Nation. You'll have Buffalonians trying to, like, jump through tables like the Bills. It's gonna be something else.”

In the meantime, Tartick is preparing for the release of The Restart Roadmap , on April 5.

“There’s a lot of how-to career books out there. So the goal was to keep it entertaining, engaging and with every single chapter there to be actionable takeaways, which there are,” he told Us . “It’s a guide for anyone that’s rethinking their profession [or] making the slightest adjustments, like, negotiating for themselves with their bosses within their work environment or the most material move as far as changing an industry completely [leaving] your job. But I do it through engaging storytelling and from my experience behind-the-scenes of unscripted television to the offices of some of Forbes‘ most powerful people [on Wall Street]. There’s a lot of lessons to be learned and this is an eight-step process that will help people do just that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
E! News

Why Colton Underwood Is Saying "Hell No" to This Wedding Option

Watch: Colton Underwood Goes "Beyond the Edge" For New TV Show. Unlike Clayton Echard, Colton Underwood has already given out his final rose. Just don't expect to see his wedding to Jordan C. Brown on TV. As Colton revealed during Daily Pop on March 15, "There's no chance I'm gonna have producers in my ear while I'm getting married."
NFL
Us Weekly

Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Crying Photo to Show Her Struggles: ‘Happiness and Depression Can Exist Simultaneously’

It's OK to cry. Kaitlyn Bristowe took a break from dancing up a storm on the Dancing With the Stars Live 2022 tour to open up about her mental health struggles. “People don’t understand how happiness and depression can exist simultaneously. I do,” the former Bachelorette, 36, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 5. “Swipe to see […]
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
The US Sun

When is Sharna Burgess’ baby due?

IN FEBRUARY of 2022, Sharna Burgess announced she and actor Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together. Green is already the father of four children from previous relationships. When is Sharna Burgess' baby due?. On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Sharna Burgess shared an image of her baby bump...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Clint Arlis’ Cause of Death Revealed

Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis’ cause of death has been revealed following his January 11 passing. Us Weekly can confirm that Arlis died by suicide. “After evidence collection was finished, Mr. Arlis was released to the funeral home chosen by the next of kin. The investigation continued for several weeks after the date of death, including […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Iaconetti
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
realitytitbit.com

Susie Evans' Bachelor exit makes her 'perfect' for The Bachelorette 2022

The upcoming 2022 Bachelorette star has not been confirmed, but Susie Evans is already a frontrunner for the show after ditching Clayton Echard on The Bachelor when he slept with the other remaining contestants. With the ABC show no stranger to making last minute changes, and Clayton’s season soon coming...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Sharna Burgess Reveals She Was on Birth Control When She and Brian Austin Green Conceived Baby Boy: ‘Everything Happens for a Reason’

Surprise! Pregnant Sharna Burgess revealed that she and Brian Austin Green were not trying to have a baby when they conceived their upcoming arrival. “Ahhhh yes [it was a shock],” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, captioned a selfie on her Monday, March 7, Instagram Story. “Yes it was. I was on birth control. […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Wedding#Abc
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Low-key lovers. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have kept their romance under the radar since they started dating, but they've still had their fair share of adorable moments. The supermodel and the NBA star were first spotted together in April 2020, but they actually met years earlier when Jenner was still dating ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsday

Two women to star on the next season of 'The Bachelorette'

In a first for the popular franchise, the 19th season of ABC’s dating competition "The Bachelorette" will star not one but two single women who will winnow down a selection of men in hopes of finding a committed romantic partner. On the traditional "After the Final Rose" special that...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

From ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ to ‘Click Bait’: A Guide to Every Official Bachelor Nation Podcast

Will you accept this podcast? As fans tune in to get the behind-the-scenes scoop from their favorite Bachelor Nation-produced podcasts, listeners often find themselves looking for answers about who is behind the microphone on “Bachelor Happy Hour,” “Click Bait” and more. Warner Bros. launched “Bachelor Happy Hour” with former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky […]
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy