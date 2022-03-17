This Ditsy Floral Midi Dress Is Truly a Spring Beauty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever fall in love with a dress like you’ve never loved a dress before? This spring dress we found truly had Us feeling like it was our first time ever shopping for ourselves. We saw it and we just knew. Love at first sight is a hotly debated topic when it comes to relationships, but when it comes to dresses, it’s undeniably real!

When it comes to the perfect spring dress, we expect a form of a floral print, a flowy, pretty fit and maybe a longer hem or some sleeves, as opposed to summer dresses that are typically short and sleeveless. This dress has all of the above, and it’s even on Amazon Prime!

Get the Floerns Boho Ditsy Floral Short-Sleeve Midi Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress starts off even stronger by being a pull-on piece, meaning you don’t need to reach behind your back to pull up any zippers or loop a tiny elastic band around a button. It just takes a second to slip it on and appreciate its beauty. It’s made with a flowy, roomy, lightweight fabric and has fluttery short sleeves, but it pulls things together at the very top of the waist. The fabric is shirred just below the bust for a flattering, modern take on an empire waistline!

This dress also has a round neckline, a midi-length hem and a ditsy floral print all over. We see it and we automatically think “spring.” It screams it! It only makes sense why it’s Amazon’s Choice for spring midi dresses for women in 2022!

This dress comes in 15 colors, but look closely before adding to cart, as a few have varying designs. You’ll find some with a tiered skirt or a maxi length, or a non-shirred waistline. See which one best fits your taste and then place your order. They all perfectly represent spring style to Us !

