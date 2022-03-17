ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio cops shut down roads after reports of active shooter at Target store: Officers give the all clear but ask shoppers to stay away from the shopping center

Daily Mail
Police in Cincinnati shut down roads after reports of an active shooter at a Target store.

Law enforcement received reports of shots being fired at the Target in Oakley, near I-71 and state Route 562, around 12.45pm.

Cincinnati Police Department was at the scene and confirmed around 2pm local time there was not an active shooter at the scene.

'There is an active police investigation happening at the Target in Oakley. There was NOT an active shooter,' the department tweeted.

Authorities have asked shoppers to stay away from the shopping center.

The shooter is still inside the store in Oakley, Cincinnati, and it's unclear if they have injured or killed anyone
The shooter is still inside the store and it's unclear if they have injured or killed anyone

