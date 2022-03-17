Mississippi State fires Ben Howland after seven seasons

Mississippi State fired basketball coach Ben Howland Thursday. Sarah Triplett | MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State is firing head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland, the athletic department announced on Thursday.

Howland, who spent seven seasons at MSU and took the team to one NCAA Tournament, led the team to an 18-16 record this season. He expressed his desire to return next season with the potential of a healthy roster combined with the possible return of point guard Iverson Molinar, but ultimately athletics director John Cohen went a different direction after speaking with Howland earlier on Thursday.

The university will have to pay the $850,000 Howland is owed in the final year of his contract.

Mississippi State becomes the seventh SEC school with a coaching change this offseason. Georgia has already filled its seat with the hiring of Florida’s Mike White.

Howland led Mississippi State to a first round exit from the NCAA Tournament in 2019 before a possible at-large bid was taken away the following season due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs made three NIT appearances in his seven seasons — losing in the first round this season, finishing as a runner-up last season and advancing to the semifinals in 2018.

Howland was brought to Mississippi State after 10 seasons at the helm of UCLA, leading the team to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and three-straight Final Fours from 2006-2008. Prior to UCLA, he spent five seasons at Northern Arizona and four at Pittsburgh.

Howland came up through the coaching ranks after spending his playing career at Santa Barbara City College and Weber State in the late 1970s. He started as an assistant at Gonzaga and UC Santa Barbara before making his way to Northern Arizona.

Howland was the Naismith coach of the year in 2002 and Pac-12 coach of the year in 2006. His tenure at UCLA was highlighted by coaching the likes of Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook and Jru Holiday. He coached 26 players onto the NBA with Molinar likely becoming the 27th in the near future.

Two names circling around as potential new hires were taking part in NCAA Tournament games on Thursday – New Mexico State’s Chris Jans and Murray State’s Matt McMahon.