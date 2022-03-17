ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paralyzed Apex Legends Streamer Reaches Diamond Using Only His Mouth

By Michael Grullon
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In the Apex Legends community, reaching Diamond tier in rank is the standard for being considered "good" at the Battle Royale game. Despite being only the third-highest rank in Apex Legends, it's pretty tough to achieve in the already intense game. However, there was something significant about one content creator reaching...

