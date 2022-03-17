City's Home Rehabilitation Program "Welcomes Home" Mendoza Family

The City of Las Cruces Housing and Neighborhood Services program, within the Economic Development Department, excitedly welcomed back Jaime and Maria Mendoza to their “new home,” at 1465 N. Mesquite St., on Friday, March 11, 2022.

A “Welcome Home” ceremony for Jaime and Maria Mendoza, included extended family members, City Manager Ifo Pili, and Economic Development Department staff. The Mendoza family was presented with keys, a photo album, and the Certificate of Occupancy to their new energy efficient home.

As part of the Home Rehabilitation Program, the original Mendoza residence was demolished as a result of its advanced state of disrepair. The Mendoza’s home, in the Mesquite Historic District, in City Council District 1, was deemed to be structurally unsound and repairs would have significantly cost more than reconstruction.

A new home was constructed by APS Inc, a local area contractor. The new house was especially designed to mimic the original home so the character of the surrounding historic neighborhood would be maintained.

The Home Rehabilitation program is a service provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant Program. The program assists low to moderate income households in rehabil­itating existing homes to extend their useful life through no-interest loans and/or grants.

For information about the City’s Home Rehabilitation Program, call Housing and Neighborhood Services at 575/528-3086.