ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

City's Home Rehabilitation Program "Welcomes Home" Mendoza Family

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4Grk_0ei8wNsX00

The City of Las Cruces Housing and Neighborhood Services program, within the Economic Development Department, excitedly welcomed back Jaime and Maria Mendoza to their “new home,” at 1465 N. Mesquite St., on Friday, March 11, 2022.

A “Welcome Home” ceremony for Jaime and Maria Mendoza, included extended family members, City Manager Ifo Pili, and Economic Development Department staff. The Mendoza family was presented with keys, a photo album, and the Certificate of Occupancy to their new energy efficient home.

As part of the Home Rehabilitation Program, the original Mendoza residence was demolished as a result of its advanced state of disrepair. The Mendoza’s home, in the Mesquite Historic District, in City Council District 1, was deemed to be structurally unsound and repairs would have significantly cost more than reconstruction.

A new home was constructed by APS Inc, a local area contractor. The new house was especially designed to mimic the original home so the character of the surrounding historic neighborhood would be maintained.

The Home Rehabilitation program is a service provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant Program. The program assists low to moderate income households in rehabil­itating existing homes to extend their useful life through no-interest loans and/or grants.

For information about the City’s Home Rehabilitation Program, call Housing and Neighborhood Services at 575/528-3086.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
The Hill

David Beckham turns over Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine

David Beckham on Sunday handed his social media channels including his Instagram and Facebook feeds to a Ukrainian doctor to share what life is like in a perinatal hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. The soccer superstar, who has 71.6 million followers on Instagram, turned...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Hud#City#City Council District 1#Aps Inc
The Hill

Marines identified in aircraft crash that killed 4 near Norway

The four Marines who died in a training flight crash on Friday off the coast of Norway were identified in a release on Sunday. The victims of the crash were Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, according to a release from the Marine Expeditionary Force.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

248
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy