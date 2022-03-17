Top 5 Warzone Perks in Season 2

It's been said a thousand times over. And for clarity, we'll say it again — "Elden Ring" is very, very hard. Much like its predecessor, "Dark Souls," FromSoftware's "Elden Ring" has pushed players to their absolute limits and will kill your character in a variety of ways. The game is so difficult, in fact, that even the director of the game, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has apologized to players for its difficulty in the past. Even though "Elden Ring" has garnered its fair share of acclaim from critics, in addition to selling over 10 million copies on the PC alone (via GameRant), the game's difficulty remains a huge talking point amongst the player base.
Comments / 0