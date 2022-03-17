ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Conover Talks Filming "Wildest" Season of Southern Charm With Paige DeSorbo

By Allison Crist
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere. Southern Charm fans should prepare for a whole lot of drama down yonder. As castmember Craig Conover exclusively told E! News, the Bravo show's upcoming eighth season "will be one of the wildest ones we've ever had." "I mean, this...

E! News

Andy Cohen Just Dropped a Major Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Update

Watch: Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama. Hold on to your diamonds: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be returning sooner than you think. Andy Cohen let it slip on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live that there's a "big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up." The host quickly admitted that he "shouldn't say anything," but after some much-appreciated prodding from his guest, Aidy Bryant, Andy spilled even more.
E! News

Why Colton Underwood Is Saying "Hell No" to This Wedding Option

Watch: Colton Underwood Goes "Beyond the Edge" For New TV Show. Unlike Clayton Echard, Colton Underwood has already given out his final rose. Just don't expect to see his wedding to Jordan C. Brown on TV. As Colton revealed during Daily Pop on March 15, "There's no chance I'm gonna have producers in my ear while I'm getting married."
Reality Tea

Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Calls Craig Conover “Arrogant And Narcissistic”

For not being a cast member, Craig Conover is certainly dominating storylines over on Summer House. While I love the Southern Charm star as much as a Loverboy spritzer, lately he’s getting on my last nerve. Oh Craigy. Craigy, Craigy, Craigy. Literally, that’s all I could think while watching last night’s episode. That, and a […] The post Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Calls Craig Conover “Arrogant And Narcissistic” appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

You'll Never Believe What Craig Conover Just Asked Paige DeSorbo

It's no secret that Paige DeSorbo has dealt with some drama involving her romance with Craig Conover, as viewers have seen glimpses of this season on Summer House. However, the Southern Charm-er and his Summer House girlfriend definitely take their relationship to a whole new level in the Hamptons, along with a major development between Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, as this season continues.
Kristin Cavallari
Paige
Distractify

While Teresa Giudice Approves of Gia's Boyfriend, Gia Doesn't Approve of Teresa's

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen a lot of relationship problems for the married couples. Meanwhile, the relationships of the cast members' children seem to be doing just fine. Allegations about Teresa Giudice's boyfriend have continued to come up while her 21-year-old daughter, Gia, has managed to keep a steady relationship with her current beau, Christian.
Popculture

Pregnant '90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Divorce on Valentine's Day

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports the Brazil native filed for dissolution of marriage on Valentine's Day in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The former TLC couple announced in October that they had split, and Custodio, 23, is now expecting her first child with new boyfriend Ben Obscura.
Daily Mail

'There are children starving...' Kris Jenner is blasted for flaunting $20,000 DISH ROOM - complete with $640 Gucci teapot and $550 Hermès tableware - as Instagram users snap that she should 'put food on those plates and feed Skid Row'

Kris Jenner has come under fire for flaunting her lavish $20,000 dish room - complete with a $640 Gucci teapot and a $550 Hermès tableware - while 'children are starving' and 'people are dying.'. The businesswoman and matriarch of the well-known Kardashian family, 66, gave fans a glimpse of...
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
wonderwall.com

Vicki Gunvalson goes Instagram official with wealthy new boyfriend, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early March 2022, starting with this news… Vicki Gunvalson just went Instagram official with her new mystery boyfriend, posting a handful of photos of herself kissing him on her Instagram Story on March 4. The former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star has gushed about her new man in recent weeks, explaining on a February episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," "I am so excited. … He is the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He's like, 'I got that! You're not paying for that.' I'm like, 'Are you real?' You know, I'm touching him. He is frickin' incredible." She revealed that he's from Texas but lives in Newport Beach, wears cowboy boots, likes country music and will be 62 in May. She went on to claim that she "manifested him" after coming up with a list of the 18 things she wants in a partner. They first met and exchanged numbers more than six years ago — before Vicki's ill-fated romance with Steve Lodge — and reconnected a few months ago when Kelly Dodd reintroduced them.
Distractify

Here's an Official Ranking of the 'Sister Wives' by Net Worth

When viewers first started watching Sister Wives on TLC back in 2010, no one was truly aware of where the plural family unit was headed. These days, Kody Brown’s marriages aren’t perfectly intact the way they were when cameras started rolling over a decade ago. In fact, some viewers might argue that the only genuine marriage he has left is with Robyn, since he’s either divorced or emotionally disconnected from his other three wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri.
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Shock: Ad Astra Actor Flew To Hawaii To Be With Jennifer Aniston? Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Allegedly Knew Friends Star Was Lonely

Brad Pitt allegedly surprised Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still being linked to each other even if they’ve been divorced for years. In fact, their loyal fans are still hoping for the exes to get back together even though they now lead separate lives. So, when Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday this month, it was not surprising for her fans to wish that she spent her special day with Pitt.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up for the Second Time

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split again. Although the Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey showed the 90 Day Fiancé alum saying 'yes' to Rusev's second proposal, Silva told Entertainment Tonight that she "hit [her] limit" with her fiancé, calling off their engagement in the days that followed. Even more so, the reality personality has closed the door on another possible reconciliation.
Us Weekly

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Relationship Timeline

Showing them how it is done! Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been sharing the secret to their successful marriage with viewers since Chrisley Knows Best debuted in 2014. Before their reality show, Todd was first married to his high school sweetheart, Teresa Terry from 1990 to 1996. The duo, who called it quits in […]
Page Six

Who is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber?

James Kennedy has moved on with Ally Lewber just three months after announcing his breakup from ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss. The “Vanderpump Rules” star made his and Lewber’s relationship Instagram-official Tuesday with photos from a romantic getaway to Tulum. “James met Ally recently, and they have been dating for a few months now,” his rep told Us Weekly. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.” Kennedy, 30, previously revealed that he met his girlfriend in January after deejaying a concert for co-star Tom Sandoval’s cover band, The Most Extras, in Agoura Hills, Calif. “She was with her friends that were fans,” he...
