Out of all the Disney movies that exist throughout time, how is this one the number one in New York? HOW?. 2021 was the year that Walt Disney World turned 50 years old. If you were lucky enough to be able to travel down to Florida during that time, you know that the most "magical place on earth" had celebrations out the wazoo to celebrate such a big milestone. It was also the year that some pretty amazing Disney movies were released, like Encanto, Cruella, Raya The Last Dragon upon others.

TRAVEL ・ 18 HOURS AGO