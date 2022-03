Click here to read the full article. When Dolly Parton announced Monday that she “must respectfully bow out” of her nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, many in the public and media assumed that her wish was the Hall’s command, and that her name would be removed from contention. But as of a day later, the matter seems far from settled, and it could still turn out that she gets voted in, regardless of whether she feels she’s “worthy” of the honor. Complicating the matter is the fact that voting is already well underway, with many of the...

