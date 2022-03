David Lee Roth is shuttering Ink the Original, his skin-care line devoted to preserving and protecting tattoos. He did not give a reason for the closure. The former Van Halen singer and his partners broke the news with a simple post on the company website that reads, "First, our favorite restaurant, the corner bookstore, now us. … What a long, great trip it's been." (Roth used the same final phrase when honoring Eddie Van Halen following his death on Oct. 6, 2020.)

