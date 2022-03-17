ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rock Hall Tourney Round 1: Lionel Richie vs. Dionne Warwick

By Chad Childers
97 Rock
97 Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This may be one of the harder pairings to justify as rock, but if you look at the history of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a majority of the early years inductions featured legendary artists who leaned more toward R&B and soul than the rock that we know today,...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Win 2022 Tickets To See Lionel Richie At The Hard Rock In Atlantic City, New Jersey

Lionel Richie has been one of the coolest dudes in music for many years. In the 1970s, he was a songwriter and the co-lead singer of the band the Commodores. The hall of fame funk band from Alabama wrote great hits like "Easy", "Sail On", "Three Times a Lady", and "Still". He eventually launched a solo career which was very successful. He has sold millions of albums, and today you can see him as one of the American Idol judges!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Connecticut Post

‘Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over’ Review: One of the Most Transcendent of All Pop Singers Gets a Solid Documentary

Every great singer has her own signature, and Dionne Warwick’s, in her defining period in the ’60s and ’70s, was the gorgeous wavery ethereal slowness of her vibrato. It allowed her to hit a note, sustain it with that beautiful wide tremolo, and invest it with a yearning that was pure enough to pierce you. You can hear it in her very first recording, “Don’t Make Me Over,” which is the first record she made of a song by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, or in her first sublime recording, “Anyone Who Had a Heart” (1963), where she sings a line like “Anyone who had a heart, could look at me,/And know that I lov-v-v-e you…,” the last two words ringing out like bells, tied to each other by a curlicue of emotion. Warwick didn’t just sing the notes — she lofted them into the air, so that they floated into your heart.
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Dionne Warwick’s Flawless Voice

Since Dionne Warwick arrived at Scepter Records, in the mid-nineteen-sixties, the soul singer has become one of the most accomplished performers of the rock era—a Grammy Hall of Famer who’s sold more than a hundred million records, breaking barriers in the process. On such standards as “Walk On By” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” her flawless voice exudes composure, and it has only grown richer and more robust with time. On March 22, the eighty-one-year-old brings more than three decades’ worth of hits to City Winery.
CELEBRITIES
95 Rock KKNN

Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Praises Dolly Parton for ‘Classy’ Declining of Rock Hall

Earlier this week, Dolly Parton announced that she would be declining induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a move that captured the attention of many as she revealed that while she felt "flattered and grateful" for the nomination, she didn't feel she had "earned that right" and feared her entrance in this year's voting pool would split votes for other deserving acts to get in. Among those commenting on that decision was Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner, who explained in a podcast interview with Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen that he felt it was a "classy" move by the legendary country star.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Elton John
KSN News

Grammy-winner Dionne Warwick to perform at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre announced on Monday that the legendary Dionne Warwick will be performing on May 1. It is part of the theater’s 100th Anniversary celebration which will happen on Sept. 4, 2022. Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and […]
WICHITA, KS
talentrecap.com

Lionel Richie Named 2022 Gershwin Prize Honoree

Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, and Luke Bryan honored Lionel Richie Wednesday night. The singer is the 2022 recipient of The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The celebration was hosted by actor Anthony Anderson with members of Congress and top music artists all in attendance. The show will air on PBS on May 17.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock#Rock Hall Tourney Round 1#Commodores#American Idol
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking reason behind Lionel Richie's 'massive depression'

Lionel Richie has led a celebrated life full of career and family highs, but the star admits things haven't always been easy and one moment, in particular, had a heartbreaking impact on his mental health. The American Idol judge opened up about the death of his father, Lionel Richie Sr.,...
MENTAL HEALTH
WUSA

Lionel Richie in DC to receive Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Lionel Richie is in the nation's capital — no, not just to say "hello" — but to receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Richie will be treated Wednesday to an exclusive tribute concert that is sure to have attendees "dancing on the ceiling." There will be performances by Gloria Estefan (a previous honoree), Luke Bryan, Boyz II Men, Miguel, Chris Stapleton, Audra Day and Yolanda Adams.
MUSIC
97 Rock

The Case for All 17 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Candidates

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gets more diverse every year, evolving to induct more hip-hop, alternative, grunge, prog and metal. But clearly, there are gaps in inclusion, both in genre and with seemingly obvious bands who still, years after first being eligible, continue to be overlooked. The 2022...
ENTERTAINMENT
countryliving.com

See 'American Idol' Judge Lionel Richie Get Extremely Emotional Over Touching Audition

Okay, y'all! Consider this your fair warning that you're going to want a box of tissues after watching this American Idol audition. When Kelsie Dolin from West Virginia stood in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan for her audition, she brought Lionel to tears. Considering that it was her first time singing in front of an audience ever, we'd like to think that reaction is even better than the applause she received from all three judges.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
97 Rock

10 Best Metal Covers of Hit Country Songs

In the realm of popular (that is to say, non-classical) music, the metal and country genres might, at first glance, seem about as far apart as you can get. It's hard to discern any obvious link between the acoustic-guitar backed yodeling of “singing brakeman” Jimmie Rodgers and the plugged-in, thundering attack of, say, Fit For An Autopsy.
ROCK MUSIC
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy