ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas Prices Down Slightly

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices are dropping, but consumers are still seeing record highs. Triple-A reports the national...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Hawaii State
Outsider.com

Which States Have the Cheapest Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
TRAFFIC
Boston Globe

Oil prices are falling fast. It will take longer for gas prices to come down.

After a furious advance sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, oil prices are retreating quickly. The war rages on, with little hope of relief for the Ukrainian people. For Americans, the biggest impact has been on gasoline prices, which climbed about 80 cents a gallon in just over two weeks.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
Axios

Oil prices suddenly declining, raising hopes gas may follow

Oil prices have suddenly reversed course, falling almost as quickly as they rose in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The about-face raises the prospect of a corresponding drop in gas prices, which hit a record high last week. By the numbers: The price...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

How high will gas prices go? Experts weigh in

The worst is yet to come for American consumers as gas prices soar past levels last seen during the Great Recession, experts say. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told Fox News Digital that the national average is headed for $4.50 per gallon and "could go higher," depending on developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KRON4 News

Experts explain why gas prices are skyrocketing

(KRON) — Gas prices continue to shatter records across America as the national average reaches $4.17 for a gallon. California drivers are paying an average of $5.44 a gallon and are shelling out the most in the country. Experts say California may hit the $6 average. “The good news is that pace of increase is […]
BERKELEY, CA
FOXBusiness

Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

What Does $5 a Gallon Gas Mean for the Average American?

The idea of paying $5 a gallon for gas scares most Americans -- at least the ones who don't live in California, where AAA reports that the price per gallon for gas currently sits at $5.07. The $5 threshold seems like a big number especially when you look at what a gallon of gas cost in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Americans see biggest single-day jump in gas prices in years

Prices at the pump have climbed 23 cents nationwide over the course of the week despite efforts by several governments to quell the rise in oil. Friday's prices, up 11 cents from Thursday, marked the single largest day increase, since 2016, according to AAA data. The average price of a...
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

Gas prices are probably still headed much higher: Expert

Gas prices are unlikely to continue their recent tick lower, experts say. "I think we may have peaked so far for the current hikes in that we are at $4.32 per gallon and we have been there for a couple of days. But there are things on the horizon that mean gasoline prices going higher, namely the summer blends of gasoline which starts tomorrow on the West Coast and has to be completed by mid-April. It's more difficult to refine, more difficult to distribute. That leaves the prices going up. As the weather gets better, people want to get out of the cold doldrums and take a trip somewhere," explained AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair Jr. on Yahoo Finance Live.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy