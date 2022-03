We all have certain pop culture items — be it books, posters, or random knickknacks — that we hold onto dearly. But why do we keep objects that, as time passes, become less relevant or useful? What do our collections tell us about the passage of time and culture? And with a popular culture increasingly more online, what will younger generations hold onto? A.O. Scott, film critic for the New York Times, recently wrote about these questions and revealed his own collection of stuff in a piece called, "Shelf Life: Our Collections and the Passage of Time." The article was inspired by a scene from the new film, "The Worst Person in the World." He joins us to talk about collecting and take your calls to hear what's on your shelf.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO