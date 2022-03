A detective has broken down in tears as she described the moment she saw the body of a five-year-old boy who had been found dead in a river in South Wales.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, around 250 metres from the flat where he lived with his family in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, Bridgend, on the morning of July 31 2021.He boy had suffered more than 56 injuries to his head and body, with a pathologist describing them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO