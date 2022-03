In a world where many people believe that being successful means having a happy life, it can be easy to overlook the importance of family. “No other success can compensate for failure in the home,” says Dave Woodward. The CEO of ClickFunnels is well known for his success as an entrepreneur and marketer, but not many know how much time he dedicates to his family. When asked about what’s important in life, he said “Family support is everything.” He shared some insight into why this focus on family is so important to him, “Success doesn’t mean anything unless your loved ones are there by your side.”

