Manchester City could be facing a Madrid double header in the Champions League as the draw pitched England vs Spain. The blues were drawn at home to Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final and, if they get past the Spanish side, could face Real in the semi-final for the second time. The La Liga leaders were drawn against Chelsea in their quarter-final match and City will, of course, need to get past both of them if they are to finally lift the trophy.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO