Things may not be going as planned for the San Francisco 49ers regarding their quarterback situation. The team likely hoped to trade Jimmy Garoppolo and his hefty salary before Wednesday's deadline to be at or below the $208.2 million salary cap. Right now, they are about $4.6 million above that mark, and that's not including the massive deal being given to cornerback Charvarius Ward.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO