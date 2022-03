The Wyoming Legislature adopted the budget on March 7. It was signed into law by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on March 10. The Wyoming Legislature convenes a budget session every biennium. This bi-yearly session is only 20 days long. According to District 22 Sen. Dave Kinskey (R), this can be a grueling process when funds are more difficult to come by for lawmakers. But Kinskey told listeners of Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program this year was much less difficult in regards to the budget process.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO