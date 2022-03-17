Thursday Evening Spark Golf League

The Masters Preview is always one of our favorite issues of the year, but this edition also marks the start of a new era in Golf Digest. For the first time, the best of our content is being made available digitally without an app. This means more stories can be told more richly with enhanced multimedia elements, and it means accessing all of the magazine content a week or more before the issue would land in your mailbox. And this easier, better organized offering is just the start of what we've named Golf Digest+.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO