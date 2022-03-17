March's full worm moon, which gets its odd nickname from season change, rises tonight

Video above: Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day. Certain things you can't help but associate with St. Patrick's Day: Green beer, corned beef hash, leprechauns, pots of gold, and — of course — four-leaf clovers. But have you ever wondered why four-leaf clovers are linked to the holiday? If you're curious about the history behind these good luck charms, then these four-leaf clover facts will set the record straight (and give you some fun trivia to share at your St. Paddy's Day party!). But before you can know the story behind four-leaf clovers, you should know a little about how March 17 came to be.
