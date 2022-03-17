March's full worm moon, which gets its odd nickname from season change, rises tonight

Perennials are the backbone of any garden! While annuals provide quick color for the whole season, they live for only one year. Perennials come back for many years, so they're a great investment to get the most out of your garden budget. They also bloom for a shorter period of time early, mid-season or later in the season, with their flowering period lasting for a few weeks or so. They typically take a few years to get established, too, so don't fret if they seem lackluster the first year or two. They're setting down a root system to return bigger and better each year.

