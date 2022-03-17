EHT has third skunk confirmed with rabies

A skunk found attacking an Egg Harbor Township pig is the third to test positive for rabies, according to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health.

The pet pig is under a strict six-month confinement. Human members of the household who immediately tended to the pig also have been advised to consult their health care provide, acting Atlantic County Public Health Director Kara Janson said.

“Rabies can be fatal if left untreated which is why it is so important to vaccinate your pets,” Janson warns, “A rabies vaccination not only protects your pet but also helps protect the pet owner and family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet.”

The latest case was in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue. The lab confirmed the skunk had rabies Wednesday.

The county has reported four cases of rabies this year. The first was found in a fox collected from Hamilton Township in January followed by the three skunks in Egg Harbor Township that were confirmed since February.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is holding its next monthly free rabies vaccination clinic by appointment from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday for both dogs and cats. Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org/animalshelter.

Public health officials also advise residents to teach children to stay away from wild, stray or aggressive animals. Never feed or touch wild animals or try to keep them as pets.

Residents should also ensure trash cans have secure lids to prevent wildlife from foraging for food and not leave pet food outside. Many animals are also attracted to bird seed.

If you see wildlife that is behaving strangely, especially nocturnal animals such as skunks and raccoons found during daylight hours, do not approach the animal. Instead, call your local Animal Control Officer. Contact information is available on the county web site at: www.aclink.org/animal-shelter/municipal.asp

If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

For more information about rabies control and precautions to protect your family and your pets, please visit the county web site at www.aclink.org/publichealth or call 609-645-5971.