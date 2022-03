One fan-favorite couple will be returning to 90 Day Fiancé as TLC introduces fans to six new long-distance lovers for the show’s upcoming ninth season. Cameras have followed around each of the couples as they apply for a K-1 visa, which allows the partner of a U.S. citizen to enter the United States but only if they wed within a 90-day time frame. Of course, this puts pressure on them to make it official and get all the documents completed so they can say “I do.”

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO