60-year-old killed in Birmingham flash flooding identified

By Phil Pinarski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 60-year-old man has died after being swept away during Wednesday’s flash flooding event in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Joseva Lawrence Speed

Suspect fires shot during arrest in Mobile, police say

According to BFRS Captain Orlando Reynolds, Speed was pulled from the water by bystanders in the 8400 block of 23rd Street South. They then performed CPR until first responders arrived. Speed was then taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The coroner’s office said Speed was swept away by flood waters while attempting to cross the roadway and get into a family member’s vehicle.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

