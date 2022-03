It was not their fondness of coffee or waffles that led Marie and Chad Talley to open Just Love Coffee Cafe; it was their passion for people.“Opening Just Love [Coffee] gave us the opportunity to listen, connect and build better relationships in our community,” Marie said. “Each person that walks through the door could be having the best day of their life, or the absolute worst, and it is important to see how we fit into that.”

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO