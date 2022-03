Meghan Dahnke has always had a touch of clairvoyance. Before her son was born in 2013, Dahnke knew that now seven-year-old Broden was going to be special. Four years later, Dahnke’s maternal hunch proved true when Broden was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. “He changed my life before I even knew it. I knew that he was going to have autism. I had a gut feeling that there was going to be something special about him,” she told The Forum.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 11 DAYS AGO