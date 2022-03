By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Plans to restore the old International Harvester building are moving forward. On Thursday, developers presented their ideas to city officials. The historic, triangular-shaped building will now be converted into 38 brand new loft apartments on the North Side. Developers say they’ll preserve the historic aspect of the building and many in the area say they support the project. “Since 1976, no one has improved or really invested in this building,” said Glenn Olcerst, a North Side resident. “It’s really this building’s last and best hope.” The next step for developers is to submit a legal basis for the request.

