How Chicago is changing who raises early-stage venture capital

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other story that pops up, again and again, is the one noting slim or negative progress in venture capitalists investing in more diverse founders. The pervasive nature of the latter story makes it all the more exasperating to report on. The data neatly showcase this massive problem; why haven’t things...

techcrunch.com

WGN News

How gas prices have changed in Chicago in the last week

National average gas prices continue to climb as the global oil market responds to Russia’s war against Ukraine. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Chicago, IL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of March 10. The average price per gallon rose 8 cents on Wednesday, March 9, to a new […]
CHICAGO, IL
TechCrunch

It’s pivot season for early-stage startups

Late-stage tech startups are facing a changing public market environment, but their early-stage counterparts are in a different world altogether. The cohort has had access to ample capital in recent quarters, giving them a bubble of venture capital that somewhat protects them from rapid changes in the greater economy. While...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Where Is Venture Capital Headed In 2022?

Suzanne Fletcher is a General Partner at Prime Movers Lab, the world’s leading partner of breakthrough scientific startups. My colleagues and I at Prime Movers Lab reviewed over 3,000 investment opportunities last year and are on pace to exceed that in 2022. In the process, we deployed more than $400 million across six sectors: transportation, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and human augmentation. To accurately allocate capital across so many burgeoning sectors, every year, we run 25-plus squads, which are our internal teams that go deep on particular technologies and themes, such as lithium, orbital debris and cultivated seafood. The work of these squads, combined with the careful watching of public and private markets, have led me to a few predictions for where I see venture capital going the rest of this year. Here is what to watch for:
AGRICULTURE
MySanAntonio

This Secret Weapon Will Convince Investors to Fund Your Startup

Investors are busy people, and many have seen thousands of pitch decks in their careers. They ultimately choose to invest in very few, however, regardless of how interesting some might seem to the average person. The truth is that a good idea isn’t enough; it’s only part of the equation. It’s necessary to convince an investor that you have the right idea, that you’re the right person and that this is the right time.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Everyone is going to launch a fund that backs other funds

While fund of funds isn’t a new strategy, it’s one that is gaining significant steam in a softening late-stage market and a rush to back the best pre-seed companies out there. Recent efforts from Tiger Global Management and Seven Seven Six — Alexis Ohanian and Katelin Holloway’s venture capital firm — show just how much attention is going toward emerging fund managers.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Learn how to land your first investor from Sequoia’s Jess Lee at TC Early Stage

It’s not easy for inexperienced, first-time founders to attract and secure their first investor. It’s a tough, but not impossible, nut to crack. But you need to overcome a few more challenges before you ever get to the point of convincing an investor that you, your product and your startup are worth their risk. These include burnishing your communication and networking skills. Improving those capabilities will serve you now, as you work to increase both the size and quality of your network, and throughout your startup career.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Why aren’t VCs funding more startups focused on menopause?

Most of those deals tie to infertility, and it’s easy to appreciate why. Among U.S. women ages 15 to 49 years with no prior births, 26% have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, founders and investors...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Axios Denver

Venture capital recognizes the power of Colroado's women-founded startups

In a record year for venture capital in Colorado, firms founded by women saw sizable gains, too. Why it matters: The VC world remains a boys' club — and despite talk of more equity, progress for funding women-founded companies has plateaued nationwide in recent years, Axios' Lucia Shen writes, citing data from Pitchbook.Driving the news: Last year marked a "vast improvement" in venture financing for women-led startups, according to a report released this month by Westminster-based Access Venture Partners.By the numbers: Colorado companies co-founded by women raised more than $1 billion in 2021, up significantly from $146 million the year...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Bloomberg

Bain Capital Ventures Launches $560 Million Crypto Fund

Sign up for our new Crypto newsletter and follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news. Bain Capital Ventures -- one of the world’s biggest startup-investment firms -- is launching a $560 million fund focused exclusively on crypto-related efforts.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Your startup raised at 40x revenue. What’s it worth at, say, 6x?

Once a key indicator of the market’s effervescent enthusiasm for the value of cloud companies, the Bessemer Cloud Index has become a barometer of the opposite in recent months. After a dizzying ascent, the basket of public software companies has given back all its gains since May 2021, and is not that far from losing 50% of its value since it reached record highs in late 2021.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

How to pitch me: 4 VCs share what they’re looking for in March 2022

But the rules are different in startup-land: although there are basic best practices for putting together a pitch deck or term sheet, there are no hard rules for approaching potential investors. For some, a LinkedIn DM may be an appropriate way to get their attention, but others may filter notes from unknown senders into their spam folder. Likewise, some investors may ask to review your deck in detail; others may prefer a probing one-on-one conversation.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch Live is coming to Austin and here’s the speaker lineup!

Join us! Register here. It’s free. The line up is killer, but no showcase would be complete without an Austin Pitch-Off. TechCrunch editorial is on the hunt to showcase three Austin-based startups. Apply here. To qualify you need to:. Be based in the greater Austin area. Have an MVP.
TEXAS STATE

