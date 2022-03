During tonight's WWE SmackDown Pat McAfee was called into Vince McMahon's office, and Michael Cole figured it was to do with the brawl that ensued last week between McAfee and Austin Theory, who have a match at WrestleMania. McAfee didn't look too happy after coming out of Vince's office, and when he got to the ring he picked up a microphone and said how when he first saw an episode of Raw he saw something he thought he could do. Then he recalled when Cole called him about the job at SmackDown and he said hell yeah, and that's when he said he dreamed of doing this.

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO