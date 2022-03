PITTSBURGH – Dylan Painter was unaware that CBS cameras had been pointed at him during the final seconds of his Delaware Blue Hens’ 80-60 loss to his old team. The Villanova Wildcats had done the job they were installed and equipped to do. They apprehended a game in the manner that a power-conference 2-seed is supposed to against a minor-league 15-seed from one of those rarely referenced states most Americans can’t locate on a map. Fairytales can’t always come true.

