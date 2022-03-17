Arnprior moving to fill vacant industrial space

Making it possible for limited warehousing to build in Menifee in the southern portion of Menifee, the Menifee City Council passed on first reading an ordinance amending the area's zoning codes at the Wednesday, March 2, council meeting. The measure was passed, over the objection of more that 15 residents who expressed their total displeasure at allowing huge warehouses coming into the city.The zone change would redefine and permitted land uses in what is called the Economic Development Corridor McCall and the Southern Gateway Subareas if approved in the second reading of the amended ordinance. The proposed zone change would make developers exempt from California Environmental Quality Act.In the 832-acre Southern EDC, the amended zoning would allow laboratories, research and develo.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO