Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Tuesday it would distribute $100,000 worth of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens to new users as part of a new promotional strategy. What Happened: Binance said it will extend a “limited-time welcome offer” to new users who would have the chance to claim and earn SHIB tokens on a first-come-first-serve basis.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO