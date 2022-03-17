ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Remains out Thursday

 1 day ago

Aston-Reese (illness) will not play Thursday in St....

Penguins and Red Wings Trade Could Provide Deadline Blockbuster

The NHL’s Trade Deadline is set for March 21 as the Pittsburgh Penguins are still trying to upgrade their forward group. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings have made it known they’re open for business. Two teams heading in opposite directions with the Penguins gearing up for what could be another Stanley Cup playoff run, while the Red Wings are trying to piece together a foundation of talent for the future.
Pistons' Frank Jackson: Still out Thursday

Jackson (back) is out Thursday against the Magic. Jackson last played March 1, and it's not clear when he may return. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Cavaliers.
Claude Giroux honored in likely last game with Philadelphia Flyers

Claude Giroux skated out as the first start in the Philadelphia Flyers' 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night as over 18,000 fans saluted him for his 1,000th career NHL game and what might be his final appearance as a Flyer. Giroux, 34, is expected to be moved...
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Out again Thursday

Suggs (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Suggs will miss a second straight game due to a right ankle bone bruise. R.J. Hampton is likely to draw another start.
Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
Predators' Matt Benning: Still out Thursday

Benning (upper body) remains out of action Thursday versus the Flyers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Benning will miss his second straight game with the injury. The 27-year-old's absence means Philippe Myers remains in the lineup and would likely continue to if Benning can't play Saturday versus the Maple Leafs.
UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs. Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-24-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (38-17-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak to five games (3-0-1) as they take on New York Rangers on St. Patrick's Day this Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders...
Dan’s Daily: Capitals and Penguins Lose Out, Trade Deadline Begins

The Washington Capitals were outbid for their man, and the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a similar fate as the NHL trade deadline activity officially began with a bang. If “first night” is any indication, the market will be nuttier than the housing market. The Ben Chiarot sweepstakes are over. The Florida Panthers are loading for bear or Lightning. So, too, are the Calgary Flames. Tomas Hertl got a new splashy contract, the New York Rangers made a minor deal, and Sportsnet looked at what the last five Stanley Cup champions did at the deadline.
Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi had three assists and...
Minor league report: Penguins shut out by Crunch

—- Forward Sam Houde had a goal and two assists for the Wheeling Nailers in a 6-4 road loss to the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Wheeling (30-25-1-0) also got a goal and an assist each from Cam Hausinger, Sean Josling and defenseman Josh Maniscalco while goaltender Brody Claeys made 25 saves on 30 shots in the defeat.
Thunder drop 8th straight, fall to Heat

MIAMI -- — Tyler Herro got through an ankle scare and scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson scored 19 points in 19 minutes and the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat topped the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-108 on Friday night. Bam Adebayo had 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Kyle Lowry added...
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

Bergeron (arm) will miss the next two games, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Bergeron isn't expected to be available until Monday's game versus the Canadiens at the earliest. Losing their top-line center will be a big blow for the Bruins, who are not particularly deep down the middle this season. Look for Anton Blidh to enter the lineup Wednesday versus the Wild.
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Expected to sign with Bears

St. Brown is expected to sign a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. St. Brown had a career-low mark in receiving yards last year, as he secured nine of 17 targets for 98 yards while rushing three times for 14 yards. The Bears lost Allen Robinson via free agency during the offseason, so St. Brown should have a chance to carve out a role behind Darnell Mooney in a re-tooling Chicago wideout corps.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
Flyers Honor Giroux’s 1000th and Possibly Final Game

The Philadelphia Flyers honored Claude Giroux in a pregame ceremony to celebrate his 1000th NHL game in a win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Bobby Clarke, the only other player in history to play 1000 games with the Flyers, presented the 34-year-old captain with the engraved silver stick. Giroux’s wife Ryanne and their two sons stood on the ice at the Wells Fargo Center during the tribute that included presentations of gifts from his teammates and a nostalgic tribute video remembering the best moments of his NHL career.
