MLB

Rockies' Scott Oberg: Back on 60-day injured list

 1 day ago

Oberg (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Patrick Lyons...

Former Cubs Star Kris Bryant, Rockies Agree to Massive Deal

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to massive deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After years of trade rumors and possible contract extensions, former Cubs star Kris Bryant has landed his long-term deal. The Rockies have agreed Bryant to a seven-year deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. The deal is worth...
RHP Martinez signs 1-year deal with Padres

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Padres to finalize a deal that was delayed by the Major League Baseball lockout. Martinez and the Padres were closing in on an agreement Dec. 1, but it wasn’t finished before the lockout began that night. The deal includes player options for 2023, 2024 and 2025. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club placed left-hander Adrian Morejon on the 60-day injured list. Martinez had a 1.62 ERA for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan in 2021. He spent the last four seasons in Japan, pitching first for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and then the SoftBank Hawks.
Cubs' Brad Wieck Lands on 60-Day Injured List With Elbow Strain

Wieck IL move another indication of major pitching need originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Reliever Brad Wieck is the latest Cub to go down with a significant injury this spring heading into a season where concern around pitchers in high. The Cubs placed Wieck on the 60-day injured list...
Braves' Kirby Yates: Placed on 60-day IL

Yates (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday. Yates joined Atlanta in late November on a two-year deal, but he'll begin the 2022 campaign on the injured list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March 2021. The right-hander converted 53 of 57 save chances across his first two full seasons with the Padres and will attempt to return to full health late in the 2022 season.
Dodgers Re-Sign Danny Duffy; Jimmy Nelson Placed On 60-Day Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Danny Duffy to a one-year contract with a team option for the 2023 season. Duffy returns to the team despite not throwing a pitch for the Dodgers after being acquired from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline during the 2021 season. Three months after that, Minor Leaguer Zach Willeman was sent as the player to be named later to complete the trade.
Kris Bryant vows to turn Rockies into a winner: “This is a great day for us”

Kris Bryant, the Rockies’ new $182 million man, set his own expectations Friday. And he set the bar a mile high. “I take a lot of pride in the fact that I have never played on a losing team in the big leagues and I don’t plan on doing that here,” Bryant said during his introductory news conference at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Placed on 60-day injured list

Chirinos (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Chirinos would be recovered from Tommy John surgery by now under ordinary circumstances, as he underwent the procedure back in August of 2020. Unfortunately, he broke his elbow in September of 2021 and had to undergo a second surgery. It's unclear when he'll pitch again, but it won't be before early June.
Iglesias eager to slide into Rockies SS hole left by Story

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Needing to fill a shortstop hole, the Colorado Rockies think they've got a smooth fit with José Iglesias. Iglesias signed a one-year, $5 million contract to step in for franchise fixture Trevor Story, an addition made with an eye toward extending the Rockies’ defensive prowess in the middle infield.
Rockies to sign Kris Bryant to seven-year, $182M deal

Bryant will step in as the new face of a franchise that has traded away Nolan Arenado. Trevor Story hit free agency over the past two offseasons. It’s the largest free agent investment in franchise history, one that’ll tie the four-time All-Star to Denver through his age-36 season.
Cubs' Codi Heuer: Shuttled to 60-day IL

The Cubs placed Heuer (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the Cubs announced the signing of veteran reliever David Robertson, who will take Heuer's spot in the bullpen and on the 40-man roster. Heuer will miss the entire 2022 season and, likely, a large portion of the 2023 campaign after he underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this month.
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Heads to 60-day injured-list

Alzolay (lat) landed on the 60-day injured list Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Alzolay was diagnosed with a right lat strain earlier in the week that is expected to keep him out for at least two months. That lines up nicely with the 60-day injured list, allowing the Cubs to open up an extra 40-man roster spot until he heals. He's ineligible to return until early June.
Dodgers' Dustin May: Shifts to 60-day IL

May (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. May received Tommy John surgery last May and is hoping to pitch for the Dodgers during the final third of 2022, so it's not a surprise he's starting the campaign on the 60-day IL. The 24-year-old began playing catch in early November and gradually increased his throwing distance over the winter.
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
Mets' Starling Marte: Nearing batting practice

Marte (oblique) said Friday he hopes to take batting practice within the next couple days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Marte has been limited by a sore oblique to open camp and unsurprisingly isn't in either lineup for Friday's intrasquad game. Manager Buck Showalter previously said the veteran outfielder isn't dealing with structural damage, and he's expected to be back on the field before too long and be available for Opening Day, per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News.
