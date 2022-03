The Women's NCAA Tournament typically doesn't have big upset potential, so when the 2022 first round tips off on Friday, there will be plenty of heavily-favored teams taking part in the action. Seven of the 16 games on Friday's slate have point spreads of 16 points or more. Louisville is the biggest favorite, -33.5 against Albany, but there are a handful of games that could come down to the wire. The South Florida Bulls face the Miami Hurricanes to start Friday's action at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Hurricanes are 1.5-point favorites in the latest 2022 Women's NCAA Tournament odds at Caesars Sportsbook. In the 10 p.m. ET time slot, Stanford is favored by 32 against Montana State at Caesars.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO