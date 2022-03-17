ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Charlie Taumoepeau: Let go by Detroit

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Lions cut Taumoepeau (neck) on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Lions#American Football
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns acquire Deshaun Watson in stunning blockbuster trade

The Deshaun Watson trade saga is coming to an end with a very surprising twist: he will be joining the Cleveland Browns. After initially being ruled out of the running for Watson, the Houston Texans will ship him off to Cleveland, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The trade compensation is now finalized, headlined by three first-round picks. Watson waived his no-trade clause to become the Browns’ next quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Benson Mayowa: Let go by Seattle

The Seahawks released Mayowa on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Mayowa recorded six sacks during his first year with Seattle in 2020 and was re-signed on a two-year, $8.8 million deal a year ago. His production took a step back in his second season with Seattle, however, as he finished 2021 with 30 total tackles and one sack in 15 games. The 30-year-old has played with four different organizations over the past five years and is now in search of a new team once again.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chase McLaughlin: Let go by Cleveland

McLaughlin became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Browns elected not to tender him a contract for 2022, Brandon Little of SI.com reports. McLaughlin served as Cleveland's kicker during the 2021 campaign and made his first nine field-goal attempts of the season, but he went 6-for-12 on field goals down the stretch, with all six misses coming between 40 and 49 yards. The 25-year-old has already kicked for six NFL teams since going undrafted out of Illinois in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renowned NFL journalist John Clayton passes away at 67

SEATTLE — Renowned NFL journalist and ESPN football analyst John Clayton, who covered the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and NFL as a beat reporter for The Pittsburgh Press and The Tacoma News Tribune, has died at the age of 67, according to a tweet from the Seattle Seahawks. He reportedly died at a Seattle-area hospital after a brief illness.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy