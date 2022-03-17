Charlie Taumoepeau: Let go by Detroit

The Seahawks released Mayowa on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Mayowa recorded six sacks during his first year with Seattle in 2020 and was re-signed on a two-year, $8.8 million deal a year ago. His production took a step back in his second season with Seattle, however, as he finished 2021 with 30 total tackles and one sack in 15 games. The 30-year-old has played with four different organizations over the past five years and is now in search of a new team once again.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO