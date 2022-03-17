ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Signing with Texans

 1 day ago

Reeves-Maybin will sign a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com...

The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
New York Post

Longtime ESPN NFL reporter John Clayton dead at age 67

John Clayton, one of the most prominent national NFL reporters who worked at ESPN for over 20 years, died on Friday. He was 67. “His wife Pat and sister Amy were at his side and communicated earlier he passed peacefully after a brief illness,” his longtime ESPN colleague Chris Mortensen tweeted. “We loved John. We are mourning his loss. Pat has asked the Seahawks to release further information.” Clayton began his career at the Pittsburgh Press covering the Steelers, before moving to Seattle to cover the Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune in the mid 1980’s. He reached ESPN in 1995, and covered football in print, TV and radio until 2017. Some of Clayton’s most memorable segments on ESPN television were his regular debates with former NFL quarterback Sean Salisbury. They had entertaining chemistry in the nerd vs. jock genre. John ClaytonAP Clayton also appeared in what is arguably the greatest “This is SportsCenter” commercial of all-time, transitioning from standard football reporter to long-haired metalhead in an instant as his consummate professionalism was praised. Clayton continued to cover the Seahawks for ESPN Radio’s Seattle affiliate after departing the Mothership. He was publishing stories as recently as last week.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Social media reacts to the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Texans

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A day after reports came out that the Browns were out of the running for Deshaun Watson, the Browns acquired the embattled Texans quarterback on Friday. The deal has the Browns sending three first-round picks as part of the package, and they also signed him to a five-year deal worth $230 million fully guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
The Spun

Former 1st Round Pick Could Be Part Of Deshaun Watson Trade

The cost to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson via trade won’t be cheap. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly in the mix to land Watson. Some believe they’re actually in the lead. If the Saints are going to get a deal done, it looks like they’re going...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Texans Are Signing Veteran Running Back

The Houston Texans aren’t going to let the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes affect their free agency plan. On Wednesday, the team added a veteran running back to its roster. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo announced that Houston is signing running back Dare Ogunbowale to a two-year, $3.3 million contract. Ogunbowale,...
NFL
UPI News

Longtime NFL insider, radio host John Clayton dies at 67

March 18 (UPI) -- John Clayton, one of the NFL's most prominent reporters who covered the league for decades, died Friday after a brief illness, his family said. He was 67. "John Clayton passed away today at a Seattle-area hospital," ESPN's Chris Mortensen wrote on Twitter. "His wife Pat and sister Amy were at his side and communicated earlier he passed peacefully after a brief illness.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Signing Former Patriots All-Pro

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is going out with a big splash in his final offseason with the team. His latest acquisition is a highly-sought All-Pro player from New England. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are signing Gunner Olszewski to a two-year, $2.4 million deal. Olszewski...
NFL

