Lions' David Blough: Staying with Lions

The Browns plan to release Hooper, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. There were rumors this would happen, especially after the team used a franchise tag on fellow TE David Njoku, though a report last week suggested the Browns also planned to keep Hooper. It sounds like they'll now move on from the veteran tight end, after two seasons of a four-year, $42 million contract. The 27-year-old tight end caught 84 passes for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 regular-season games with Cleveland the past two seasons.
