Lions' David Blough: Staying with Lions

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Blough agreed to re-sign with the Lions on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
Miami Herald

Free agency blog: Dolphins look for line help, get clarity on draft picks, sign Ingold

After reaching non-binding agreements with five free agents from other teams, the Miami Dolphins can make those deals official beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. At that point, the Dolphins can sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Chase Edmonds, receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., guard Connor Williams and special teams player/cornerback Keion Crossen.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns acquire Deshaun Watson in stunning blockbuster trade

The Deshaun Watson trade saga is coming to an end with a very surprising twist: he will be joining the Cleveland Browns. After initially being ruled out of the running for Watson, the Houston Texans will ship him off to Cleveland, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The trade compensation is now finalized, headlined by three first-round picks. Watson waived his no-trade clause to become the Browns’ next quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Signing Former Patriots All-Pro

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is going out with a big splash in his final offseason with the team. His latest acquisition is a highly-sought All-Pro player from New England. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are signing Gunner Olszewski to a two-year, $2.4 million deal. Olszewski...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
WOKV

CBS Sports

Browns' Anthony Walker: Re-ups on one-year deal

Walker agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker led Cleveland with 113 combined tackles last season, and the All-Pro middle linebacker is now set to run it back with the team for the 2022 campaign. For fantasy purposes, it's positive to see Walker back in familiar circumstances, as he should be set to repeat a similarly productive role.
NFL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Browns' Austin Hooper: Likely to be released

The Browns plan to release Hooper, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. There were rumors this would happen, especially after the team used a franchise tag on fellow TE David Njoku, though a report last week suggested the Browns also planned to keep Hooper. It sounds like they'll now move on from the veteran tight end, after two seasons of a four-year, $42 million contract. The 27-year-old tight end caught 84 passes for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 regular-season games with Cleveland the past two seasons.
NFL

