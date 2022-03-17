ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Guardians' Amed Rosario: Will see time in left field

 1 day ago

Manager Terry Francona said Rosario will split time between shortstop and left field this season, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports....

