Guardians' Amed Rosario: Will see time in left field

Anderson (shoulder) is willing to play left field this season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The addition of Joey Wendle to the Marlins lineup creates extra competition for Anderson at third base, but the 28-year-old says he's willing to give left field a try if necessary. "I'm always open to it," said Anderson. "I haven't done it [played outfield] in a couple of years. But the last couple of times that I did it, it helped me out and helped the team out. That's my job now, especially getting a guy like Wendle that can play multiple positions. We've got guys like [Jon] Berti, [Miguel Rojas] [and Jazz Chisholm Jr.] who play multiple positions. So I think we're just going to run the best lineup out there every single day. And if that means I'm in the outfield, then I'm in the outfield." Anderson last saw outfield action in 2019 when he played 55 games in right field, but he's never played left as a professional. Before he plays anywhere, however, he'll have to demonstrate his surgically repaired shoulder is back to 100 percent.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO