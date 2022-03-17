Coronavirus Watch: COVID research could yield other disease breakthroughs

The billions of dollars invested in COVID-19 research are expected to yield medical and scientific dividends for decades.

Building on the success of mRNA vaccines for COVID, scientists hope to create mRNA-based vaccines against a host of pathogens, including influenza, Zika, rabies, HIV and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients is stepping down from his position next month following a year of leading U.S. efforts to address the pandemic, according to a statement from The White House.

Jeff Zients is stepping down from his position next month following a year of leading U.S. efforts to address the pandemic, according to a statement from The White House. Canada's minister of health announced the country would no longer require fully vaccinated travelers to show a negative pre-departure coronavirus test to enter the country starting April 1.

announced the country would no longer require fully vaccinated travelers to show a negative pre-departure coronavirus test to enter the country starting April 1. Irish President Taoiseach Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID-19 while at a White House St. Patricks' Day event Wednesday, but he was not in close contact with President Biden.

Pandemic classroom lessons learned. Many thought we’d be done with pandemic-related remote learning by fall 2021. We’re not. When will schools return to “normal” operations? Many educators, parents and students think the answer should be never. Read the full story from our Restoring America edition here.

