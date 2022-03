The work week ends with mostly dry conditions in the Portland area but with chances of isolated showers. The National Weather Service says scattered showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Showers will be hit-and-miss for most areas in the northern part of the Willamette Valley. Locations south of about Salem may not see any showers at all. Southerly winds will increase Friday along the coast and across the Willamette Valley as the next wet front approaches from the Pacific. The high temperature will reach about 58 degrees, average for this time of year.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO