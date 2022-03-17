ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average Evergy bill going up 36 cents a month

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Most Kansans who get their electricity from Evergy will pay an average of 36 cents more each month starting in April. That amounts to $4.32 a year based on an average residential monthly use of 900 kilowatt-hours.

The increase is for Evergy Kansas Central customers. It includes almost all of Evergy’s Kansas customers, except for the ones in the Kansas City metro area.

Evergy’s four service areas (Courtesy Evergy.com)

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has jurisdiction over Evergy’s retail rates and terms of service. However, the KCC said Kansas law allows electric utilities to recover the costs associated with electric power transmission without KCC approval.

If irregularities are found later, the KCC can order changes, including refunds.

Southern Pioneer customers will pay for 2021 winter

The 36 cents is a transmission delivery charge (TDC) on a customer’s bill. The KCC said Evergy’s application requested $310 million in TDC revenues, an increase of $20.4 million from the prior TDC.

That increases the transmission-related portion of a residential customer’s bill from $0.018810 per kWh to $0.019214 per kWh.

