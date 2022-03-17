Bicyclist dies days after Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died three days after a crash in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on March 11 at 2:29 p.m. on SC 414 near North Bates Road.

Troopers said the bicyclist was traveling southbound on North Bates Road while a 2015 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound on SC 414.

The bicyclist was attempting to enter westbound on SC 414 when they hit the passenger side of the Jeep.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the bicyclist as 81-year-old Bernd Kurt Scheumann.

Scheumann was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died on March 14. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries.

The case is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

