Public Health

Canada to lift COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated travelers

By NCPR News
North Country Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning April 1, Canada will no longer require fully vaccinated people entering the country to be tested for COVID-19. The Canadian government announced...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
dornob.com

Teen Famous for Antagonizing Elon Musk is Now Tracking the Private Jets of Russian Oligarchs

Where are the private jets of Russian oligarchs at this very moment? To find out, all you have to do is check the Twitter account of @RUOligarchJets, run by the very same teenager who tracked Elon Musk’s private plane and publicized its location in real time. Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of Central Florida, set up the automated account to help increase the pressure on Russia’s richest citizens in the hope that they’ll push Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
The Associated Press

Russians are blocked at US border, Ukrainians are admitted

About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the U.S. on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as...
North Country Public Radio

Federal program increases internet access for low-income New Yorkers

Over 100,000 New York families have signed up for a federal broadband subsidy program. The program gives eligible low-income families a $30 monthly discount on internet service. "The past two years have reminded us how crucial reliable and affordable broadband is, so we can stay connected to family, work, school,...
Daily Mail

World first as scientists use Covid jab to TREAT virus: Immunocompromised Welsh optician, 37, who spent nearly EIGHT MONTHS battling virus at home finally beats illness within weeks of getting two doses of Pfizer's vaccine

A Welsh man who spent over half a year battling Covid at home is thought to have become the first person in the world to be cured of the virus by getting vaccinated. Ian Lester, from Pontypridd, who has a rare genetic immunodeficiency, got infected in December 2020, before jabs were widely available.
UPI News

Shanghai Disney Resort closes amid rise in COVID-19 cases

March 21 (UPI) -- The Shanghai Disney Resort is closing amid a rising number COVID-19 cases in China, the company announced Monday. In a statement on its website, the company did not give an estimate as to when the park will re-open under China's "zero tolerance" COVID-19 policy. "Due to...
Community Policy