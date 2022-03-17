San Antonio's Grunt Style raises funds for Ukraine with latest T-shirt design

Grunt Style, a military-themed clothing brand headquartered in San Antonio, has raised $185,000 in one week to help offer aid in Ukrainian evacuation efforts with its latest T-shirt design. (Grunt Style)

Grunt Style, a military-themed clothing brand headquartered in San Antonio, has raised $185,000 in one week to help offer aid in Ukrainian evacuation efforts. According to a release from the company, the clothing brand used an expressive T-shirt to help raise the funds.

The Grunt Style's Gadsden-themed T-shirt pays tribute to Ukraine's national flag and includes a statement made by Ukrainian soldiers when they were besieged by Russian warships in late February, "Go F*ck Yourself."

"Grunt Style is proud to stand united with the people of Ukraine and their unwavering patriotic spirit to defend their country at all costs," Glenn Silbert, CEO of Grunt Style, said. "[One-hundred] 100 percent of the profits of the sales from our new T-shirt design will support Save Our Allies, which will help their mission to offer additional medical and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees."

Grunt Styles follows wine bar Little Death as a San Antonio company raising funds for Ukraine through T-shirt sales. Little Death posted a photo of a T-shirt with the words 'Russian warship, go f*ck yourself' on its Instagram on March 4 . One-hundred percent of sales, including the cost of shirts, will be sent to families in need in Ukraine, the post says.

Ukraine is battling an invasion from the Russian forces, which have massed assault by land, sea, and air beginning in late February. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had urged the U.S. to "do more" and called for a "humanitarian no-fly zone." The measure has little bipartisan support in Congress and that American officials fear it could lead to broader war with a nuclear-armed superpower, according to the Washington Post .

