Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda to host Met Gala

March 17 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will host the 2022 Met Gala with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The annual event will take place May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Lively, Reynolds, King and Miranda join fashion designer Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who will return as honorary co-chairs.

This year's theme will be Part Two of "In America." Harper's Bazaar said to expect looks inspired by "Gilded Glamour."

The 2022 Met Gala coincides with the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5.

Part One took place in September and was inspired by the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibit.

Lively did not attend the 2021 event. The actress is known for playing Serena van der Woodsen on the series Gossip Girl and will star in an upcoming adaptation of Lady Killer.