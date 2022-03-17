ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry praises his Sentebale charity for 'stepping up during deeply difficult year' in a joint-statement with co-founder Prince Seeiso as the duo say their 'personal commitment remains as strong as ever'

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Prince Harry has praised Sentebale for 'stepping up during a deeply difficult year' - and insisted his 'personal commitment' to the charity he co-founded 16 years ago 'remains as strong as ever'.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, who lives at his $14.65million Montecito mansion he shares with Meghan Markle and their two children Archie, two, and Lilibet, shared a joint statement with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho about the organisation as it released it's annual report.

In the foreword, the duo said: 'In the face of adversity, we both continue to be inspired by the resilience and adaptability of Lesotho and Botswana’s vibrant communities.

'We are proud of all that Sentebale has achieved, and our personal commitment remains as strong as ever.'

Despite stepping back from royal life at the end of March 2020, the Duke continues his work with charities like Sentebale, which helps vulnerable children in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi, including those who are affected by extreme poverty and the HIV/Aids epidemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkqAn_0ei8gqSu00
Prince Harry (pictured left, with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2016) has praised Sentebale for 'stepping up during a deeply difficult year' - and insisted his 'personal commitment' to the charity he co-founded 16 years ago 'remains as strong as ever'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjiOK_0ei8gqSu00
Prince Harry hugs Mutso, a young boy he made friends with on his first visit to Lesotho at the official opening of the new Mamohato Children's Centre on October 17, 2015 in Maseru, Lesotho

In the foreword of the annual report, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso said they believe the charity is 'well-positioned and ready to play its part in helping children and young people thrive'.

They added: 'The past year has proven to be deeply difficult for many people, and organisations such as Sentebale have faced multiple challenges.

'We are grateful that the whole Sentebale team has stepped up to keep delivering exceptional support for children and young people in need across Lesotho and Botswana.

'The reality is that existing inequalities have either deepened or been exacerbated during the past two years... Poverty is on the rise.'

The duo explained that the 'way of working' at the organisation has had to 'continuously adapt to effectively meet the most pressing and critical needs of those we serve'.

'Out of these difficult times we have also learnt some valuable lessons,' they said. 'It has shown us the potential of a new hybrid way of working, mixing face-to-face and virtual programming to help us reach many more children and young people as well as increase our capacity to provide one-to-one support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXbJH_0ei8gqSu00
The Duke of Sussex, 37, who lives at his $14.65million Montecito mansion he shares with Meghan Markle and their two children Archie, two, and Lilibet, shared a joint statement (above) with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho about the organisation as it released it's annual report

'As we look ahead, we are working to best utilise technology to deliver our programmes whilst continuing to ensure young people feel safe and empowered.'

The pair also spoke of the global vaccine roll-out, insisting it 'has been far too slow and far too many have been left at risk'.

They said: 'Just as we’ve seen in the HIV pandemic, those who are in highest need are often the least resourced, and are amongst the last to receive COVID-19 preventive care.

'The global vaccine roll-out has been far too slow and far too many have been left at risk.

'Thankfully, vaccination rates across the Southern Africa region are picking up but as many in the HIV advocacy community have known for decades, we cannot just hope for a pandemic to disappear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ahNb_0ei8gqSu00
Prince Harry takes a photograph of Prince Seeiso during a photography activity at the Mamohao Children's Centre in October 2015 in Lesotho

'It takes resources, investment, ingenuity, leadership, and access to solve a public health crisis.'

During the year ending in August 2021, Sentebale secured income of £3.13million, compared with £2.39million the previous year.

The amount spent on charitable activities was £2.53million, up from £2.5million in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to help vulnerable children in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi, including those who are affected by extreme poverty and the HIV/Aids epidemic.

Harry first visited Lesotho in 2004, while shadowed by broadcaster Tom Bradby. He and Prince Seeiso have since appeared at numerous events together, including a concert held at Kensington Palace in 2016 on behalf of Sentebale.

In January 2020, the Duke made an emotional speech during a formal private dinner at the Ivy in Chelsea for Sentebale about his decision to walk away from his royal duties with Meghan Markle.

The royal spoke of his 'great sadness' at leaving the Royal Family and said he and Meghan had 'no other option' than to quit senior royal duties - but vowed the couple are 'not just walking away'.

Prince Harry and Prince Prince Seeiso's statement in full

'Once again, the past year has proven to be deeply difficult for many people, and organisations such as Sentebale have faced multiple challenges. We are grateful that the whole Sentebale team has stepped up to keep delivering exceptional support for children and young people in need across Lesotho and Botswana.

The reality is that existing inequalities have either deepened or been exacerbated during the past two years. This has created a compounding effect, as the COVID-19 and HIV pandemics are intrinsically intertwined in many ways. Parents and carers have lost their jobs; young people can’t find work; children have missed out on schooling; gender-based violence has rocketed and young people tell us their mental health has deteriorated. Poverty is on the rise.

At Sentebale, our way of working has had to continuously adapt to effectively meet the most pressing and critical needs of those we serve.

Children and young people have always been at the centre of Sentebale’s work; we take care to listen and support them as best we can, and their priorities shape our priorities. When we founded Sentebale, we began by helping meet basic needs and – over time – our strategy has evolved to address some of the root causes of poverty and inequality. We work with vulnerable children and young people to ensure they have access to vital health services, receive care and support, and can build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient.

Just as we’ve seen in the HIV pandemic, those who are in highest need are often the least resourced, and are amongst the last to receive COVID-19 preventive care. The global vaccine roll-out has been far too slow and far too many have been left at risk. Thankfully, vaccination rates across the Southern Africa region are picking up but as many in the HIV advocacy community have known for decades, we cannot just hope for a pandemic to disappear. It takes resources, investment, ingenuity, leadership, and access to solve a public health crisis.

Out of these difficult times we have also learnt some valuable lessons. It has shown us the potential of a new hybrid way of working, mixing face-to-face and virtual programming to help us reach many more children and young people as well as increase our capacity to provide one-to-one support. As we look ahead, we are working to best utilise technology to deliver our programmes whilst continuing to ensure young people feel safe and empowered.

In the face of adversity, we both continue to be inspired by the resilience and adaptability of Lesotho and Botswana’s vibrant communities. We are proud of all that Sentebale has achieved, and our personal commitment remains as strong as ever. We believe the organisation continues to be well-positioned and ready to play its part in helping children and young people thrive.'

